Biden to visit Milwaukee next week

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden is coming to Wisconsin for the first time since taking office last month.

According to the White House, the president will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday, February 16. The statement from the Biden Administration did not indicate the nature of the trip or where the president will go.

Not only will this be President Biden’s first trip to the Badger state as Commander-in-Chief, it is also one of his first trips outside of Washington since he was sworn in.

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 will provide update as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.