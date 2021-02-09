Advertisement

Bitterly Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Continue

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m. today
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic high pressure continues to dominate the weather around here. High temperatures will be in the single digits through the rest of this week; low temperatures will be below zero for the rest of this week. NBC15 meteorologist have posted First Alert Weather days due to cold conditions each of the next seven days.

Today looks to be the coldest day of the season with lows in southern Wisconsin ranging from -10 to -20. Wind chills are in the -20 to -30 range. We are fortunate the wind will be fairly light today or wind chills would be closer to -30 or -35. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for 69 of the 72 counties in Wisconsin until 9:00 a.m. Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties are not included in the advisory.

Be sure to bundle up before you head outside and don’t spend too much time outdoors if you don’t have to.

With the arctic ridge of high pressure in control, very little snowfall is expected this week. Longer range forecast models are indicating below average temperatures over the next couple weeks.

