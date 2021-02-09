Community groups raise $70,000 to add on to, restore Pheasant Branch Conservatory

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County community groups have raised $70,000 to help reduce flooding, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitats at Pheasant Branch Conservatory.

Dane County Executive Parisi explained Tuesday that the goal of these partners is to raise over $200,000 to add on to this area.

“This effort wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Dane County community—both through financial contributions and the many volunteers who donate their time year after year,” he said.

The county obtained the 160 acres in land next to the conservatory in 2019, according to a news release.

Parisi noted the key aspects to the project are demolishing all current structures and using concrete from foundations for future parking sites and access areas, as well as converting all cropland to native prairie. The county also wants to create a wetland restoration and storm water management system, plus establish perimeter hiking trails.

A county resolution to accept the donations will be approved over the next few weeks, Parisi added.

