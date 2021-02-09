Advertisement

Community groups raise $70,000 to add on to, restore Pheasant Branch Conservatory

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County community groups have raised $70,000 to help reduce flooding, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitats at Pheasant Branch Conservatory.

Dane County Executive Parisi explained Tuesday that the goal of these partners is to raise over $200,000 to add on to this area.

“This effort wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Dane County community—both through financial contributions and the many volunteers who donate their time year after year,” he said.

The county obtained the 160 acres in land next to the conservatory in 2019, according to a news release.

Parisi noted the key aspects to the project are demolishing all current structures and using concrete from foundations for future parking sites and access areas, as well as converting all cropland to native prairie. The county also wants to create a wetland restoration and storm water management system, plus establish perimeter hiking trails.

A county resolution to accept the donations will be approved over the next few weeks, Parisi added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

COVID-19 mutation discovered in Wisconsin for the second time
Second COVID-19 variant found in Wisconsin
Second COVID-19 variant found in Wisconsin
Second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Senate agrees to hear Trump case, graphic video opens trial
Serial sex offender convicted of sexual assault after backlogged kit is tested