Concerts return to Breese Stevens Field

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Music performances will be returning to Breese Stevens Field this spring as an expected kick-off for the season, FPC Live announced Monday.

The performer for the May 6 show will be announced at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

President of FPC Live Matt Gerding said they were “thrilled” to be bringing music back to Madison.

“Our experience in other parts of the country have proven that fans can safely enjoy outdoor live events, and we look forward to bringing shows back to our hometown,” Gerding said.

The concerts will model the company’s “Around the Bend” series that took place in South Carolina, which hosted 11 socially-distanced concerts in 2020.

The company explained that people can purchase 8 feet by 8 feet pods, rather than tickets, with each pod being able to hold up to four people. While Breese Stevens can normally hold up to 10,000 fans, the new procedure will cap guests at 1,512.

Other safety precautions will be put in place, such as required face masks, cashless concessions and staggered entry and exit times.

