Crash closes I-43 outside of Beloit

An overturned semi closes I-43 outside of Beloit.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stretch of I-43 outside of Beloit is shut down Tuesday morning following at least on crash on the highway.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, authorities have blocked off northbound lanes at the I-39/90 interchange, while the southbound lanes appear to be blocked at Hart Road interchange.

The agency did not say when the interstate may reopen.

While it is one stretch that is closed, there may be multiple incidents because each direction was closed at separate times. A DOT camera of the scene showed a semi had overturned.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

