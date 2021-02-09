Advertisement

Firefighters explain proper disposal of fireplace ashes after Monona house fire

Fire.
Fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Fireplace ashes that were thrown away were found to be the cause of a fire Sunday afternoon.

Monona Fire and EMS Department was called around 1:30 p.m. to the 6200 block of Winnequah Road for a building fire and arrived about four minutes later, according to a news release.

Monona Police Department noted that there was smoke and flames on the side of a house.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out within 10 minutes and said that damage was limited to the garbage can. There was also “light damage” to the enclosure that the receptacle was in, Monona Fire noted.

The fire department reminded residents that ashes should be placed in a metal or non-combustible container in an outside space. Firefighters added that it is also a good idea to add water to ashes to cool them down, as well as leave them out for several days to cool down before placing them in a garbage.

Monona Fire urged residents to call 911 immediately if a fire does start, as it can double in size every 30 seconds after they start.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”

Latest News

New Dane Co. COVID-19 emergency order ups gathering limits
Dane County relaxes public health order
Dane County relaxes public health order
The county could vaccinate 1,600 people a day in the new space with enough doses.
Iowa County works to vaccinate more people by moving clinics to larger facility
5 ways to unplug and reconnect with your spouse
Five ways to stay connected with your spouse amid the pandemic