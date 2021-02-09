Five ways to stay connected with your spouse amid the pandemic
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With so many couples being stuck in the house together for almost a year now amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some people may be looking for ways to stay connected.
Certified marriage experts Howard and Danielle Taylor explain five ways to stay connected with your spouse in 2021.
- Plan an after-hours spa night, once your children are asleep!
- Take an online class of mutual interest.
- Recreate your favorite restaurant dish.
- Pencil in some “me-time.”
- Recreate your proposal and vows.
