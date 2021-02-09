Advertisement

Five ways to stay connected with your spouse amid the pandemic

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With so many couples being stuck in the house together for almost a year now amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some people may be looking for ways to stay connected.

Certified marriage experts Howard and Danielle Taylor explain five ways to stay connected with your spouse in 2021.

  1. Plan an after-hours spa night, once your children are asleep!
  2. Take an online class of mutual interest.
  3. Recreate your favorite restaurant dish.
  4. Pencil in some “me-time.”
  5. Recreate your proposal and vows.

