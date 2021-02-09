Iowa County works to vaccinate more people by moving clinics to larger facility

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Health Department is working to get more people vaccinated faster by moving all its vaccine clinics to larger facility. The new location opened to patients Monday afternoon.

Since January, the health department had been vaccinating people in their own building.

“With four vaccinators doing a vaccination every six minutes, it got kind of cramped,” said Iowa County Emergency Management Director Keith Hurlbert.

Recently, the health department partnered with Lands’ End to ramp up vaccine rollout.

“It was a top priority for us to reach out and see what we could do to help with the vaccinations and leverage this wonderful facility we have,” explained Kelly Ritchie, Senior Vice President of Employee Services for Lands’ End.

The county health department has moved all its vaccine clinics to the Lands’ End fitness complex in Dodgeville. Hurlbert said they plan to have 20 vaccinators in the space.

“That makes it possible for us to do large numbers of vaccinations in short periods of time,” Hurlbert said.

Ritchie added the partnership makes the new vaccination site the largest in Iowa County.

The biggest challenge now is having enough doses.

“We asked for 900 vaccines for this week, we got 300,” said Hulbert, explaining that the health department is also working with Upland Hills Health, the other major vaccinator in the county.

While vaccine supply is limited, Hurlbert said the health department hopes to eventually vaccinate up to 1,600 people a day in the new space.

“This week, of course, we probably will have a few people who may not get a vaccine, a vaccination, because we’re short on vaccine,” he added.

Iowa County’s clinics are focusing on second doses for emergency responders and first doses for people 65 and older. With over 4,000 people in the county 65 and older, Hurlbert expects it will take the rest of February to get that group their first dose.

“It’s a slow process if we don’t have the vaccines,” Hurlbert said, adding, “We are working together to try and get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can.”

The clinic is appointment-only. To schedule an appointment, call the health department at 608-930-9870 or email healthinfo@iowacounty.org.

