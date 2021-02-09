Madison police investigating attempted homicide on near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a man arrived at an area hospital Monday night suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to an MPD report, officers were alerted shortly before 9 p.m. to gunfire in the 3000 block of Webb Ave. Upon arrival, they were able to locate several shell casings.

Around the same time, the 35-year-old shooting victim showed up at the hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

An MPD spokesperson added the department’s Violent Crime Unit has been communicating with the individual and is leading the investigation.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

