Advertisement

Madison police investigating attempted homicide on near east side

No suspect has been identified.
(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a man arrived at an area hospital Monday night suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to an MPD report, officers were alerted shortly before 9 p.m. to gunfire in the 3000 block of Webb Ave. Upon arrival, they were able to locate several shell casings.

Around the same time, the 35-year-old shooting victim showed up at the hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

An MPD spokesperson added the department’s Violent Crime Unit has been communicating with the individual and is leading the investigation.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

Artistic renderings of the new transplant clinic at University Hospital in Madison.
Local philanthropist donates $10 million toward University Hospital transplant clinic
Rock Co. extends use of emergency warming shelters amid cold temperatures
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Wis. seven-day average COVID-19 cases drops below 1,000 for first time in 5 months
Arctic chill far from over - More ALERT DAYS in the forecast