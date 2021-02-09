MPD: Stolen cars in 2020 increases by nearly 47% from previous year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department reports that the number of stolen cars in 2020 increased by nearly 47% from the previous year.

There were 639 reports of stolen cars in 2020, 345 of which were cars that had the keys readily accessible and 115 cars were running at the time, according to an incident report.

MPD warned that people should never leave their car unattended while warming up, even if it’s just for a few seconds.

Police are currently investigating eight cars that were stolen on Sunday alone, all of which where warming up during the cold weather.

All of the vehicles were left unattended while they warmed up, according to an incident report.

MPD said that some of the cars have already been found abandoned, while others have also been used in recent robberies in store parking lots. One of the vehicles was even used in a robbery Sunday of an 86-year-old woman and another than targeted a 62-year-old woman.

