Advertisement

MPD: Stolen cars in 2020 increases by nearly 47% from previous year

There were 639 reports of stolen cars in 2020, 345 of which were cars that had the keys readily accessible.
(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department reports that the number of stolen cars in 2020 increased by nearly 47% from the previous year.

There were 639 reports of stolen cars in 2020, 345 of which were cars that had the keys readily accessible and 115 cars were running at the time, according to an incident report.

MPD warned that people should never leave their car unattended while warming up, even if it’s just for a few seconds.

Police are currently investigating eight cars that were stolen on Sunday alone, all of which where warming up during the cold weather.

All of the vehicles were left unattended while they warmed up, according to an incident report.

MPD said that some of the cars have already been found abandoned, while others have also been used in recent robberies in store parking lots. One of the vehicles was even used in a robbery Sunday of an 86-year-old woman and another than targeted a 62-year-old woman.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”

Latest News

Students have faced new challenges and changes in their search for colleges.
Pandemic provides new challenges, changes, in navigating college application process
Students face challenges with college applications amid COVID-19
College Application Process in a Pandemic
Myjee T. Sanders appears on video for court
Teen suspect denied bond reduction in Dane County murder case
We hear from the Sun Prairie School District on the controversial assignment issue.
Sun Prairie School Board address history lesson at meeting