Mt. Joy Band to kick off Breese Stevens live concerts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What better way to kick off the joyous return of live performances to Breese Stevens Field than with a band named Mt. Joy.

The Mt. Joy Band will kick off the Return to Live series on May 6, as the second stop of their Drive-In and Socially Distanced Tour, organizers announced Tuesday morning.

Thursday, May...

The Return to Live concerts will be set up “Around the Bend” series that the company, Frank Productions, held in South Carolina, in which they hosted 11 socially-distanced concerts in 2020.

The company explained that people can purchase 8 feet by 8 feet pods, rather than tickets, with each pod being able to hold up to four people. While Breese Stevens can normally hold up to 10,000 fans, the new procedure will cap guests at 1,512.

A four-person pod in the grandstand will run $120, while a pod on the field will go for $140. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 12, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Sylvee Box Office, which is open on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or via Ticketmaster.

Other safety precautions will be put in place, such as required face masks, cashless concessions and staggered entry and exit times. More information on all of the safety precautions are available here.

Mt. Joy is a Los Angeles-based indie band which had its roots across the continent, in Philadelphia, have been together since 2016. Their tour last year, headlining with the Lumineers, was cut short by the pandemic.

Their 14-date tour kicks off with two shows in Dallas, six days before they come to Madison.

