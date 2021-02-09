Advertisement

Renowned Green Bay doctor to perform foot surgery on Chiefs’ Mahomes

Dr. Robert Anderson of Bellin Titletown
Dr. Robert Anderson of Bellin Titletown(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A renowned foot surgeon in Green Bay will perform surgery on Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports Dr. Robert Anderson will repair a torn plantar plate in Mahomes’ foot. It’s also known as “turf toe.”

The operation is scheduled for Wednesday.

Rapoport says Mahomes is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for next season.. The surgery comes after the Chiefs’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Action 2 News profiled Dr. Anderson and his work at Bellin Titletown near Lambeau Field.

During his career, Anderson has performed surgery on some big names in the sports world, including Derek Jeter, Steph Curry, Cam Newton and Richard Sherman.

“I thought when I went to Green Bay maybe these guys wouldn’t necessarily follow me here. But that hasn’t been the case. They have been coming here,” the orthopedic surgeon and foot and ankle specialist told us in 2018.

Dr. Anderson is a Wisconsin native. He says Green Bay Packers team doctor Pat McKenzie encouraged him to focus on sports medicine, and also encouraged him to practice in Green Bay.

Dr. Anderson’s foot and ankle specialty came about in the 1980′s, after he collaborated on multiple research papers about big toe injuries.

“By the late ’80s, we had pretty much written most of the recent literature at that time on these big toe injuries,” Anderson told us.

