Rock Co. extends use of emergency warming shelters amid cold temperatures

(WKYT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County Emergency Operations Center has extended the use of emergency warming shelters through next week, officials announced Tuesday.

According to a news release, the warming shelters will be open through the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to the freezing cold temperatures expected over the next week.

Those who need a access to an emergency overnight shelter should call Rock County Crisis at 608-757-5025.

Here is the full list of Rock Co. warming shelters:

Beloit:

Beloit Public Library- 605 Eclipse Street- Open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Edgerton:

Edgerton Public Library- 101 Albion Street - Open 10 a.m- 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Janesville:

Gifts Men’s Shelter - 1025 N. Washington Street - Open by appointment only.

Hedberg Public Library - 316 Main Street - Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Uptown Janesville– 2500 Milton Avenue – Open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Rock County Temporary Overnight Shelter for Extreme Weather Events- Call 608-757-5025 to access shelter, by county activation only

Orfordville:

Orfordville Village Hall – 303 E. Beloit Street – 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Brodhead:

Brodhead City Hall – 1111 W. 2nd Avenue – Open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Brodhead Police Department - 1004 W. Exchange Street- Open 24/7b

