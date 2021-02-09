Advertisement

Senate agrees to hear Trump case, graphic video opens trial

The vote was 56-44 on the question of whether the Senate has jurisdiction and could proceed.
Second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Senators in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial have agreed to consider the case.

Trump’s trial has opened in the Senate with graphic video of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress after the defeated former president whipped up a rally crowd to “fight like hell” as he encourages a futile battle over his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump is charged by the House with inciting the violent mob attack to overturn the election.

Prosecutors argue Trump committed a “grievous constitutional crime,” but his defense team insists his fiery words at the rally were just figures of speech. His lawyers said that trying a former president is unconstitutional.

