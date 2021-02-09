Advertisement

Serial sex offender convicted of sexual assault after backlogged kit is tested

(WDBJ7)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (RELEASE) -Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that a serial sex offender has been convicted of sexual assault after a victim’s sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

Hank W. Elmore, age 37 of La Crosse, Wis., plead guilty to Third Degree Sexual Assault on February 4, 2021.

“After more than ten long years, there has finally been a conviction in this case,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Through the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative and other critical work, the Wisconsin Department of Justice is continuing to make it a priority to hold offenders accountable, support survivors, and strengthen Wisconsin’s response to sexual assault.”

The sexual assault occurred in Jackson County in 2010. A sexual assault nurse examination was conducted after the assault. The sexual assault kit was tested in 2018 as part of the Wisconsin SAKI project, and DNA in the kit matched to Elmore. Elmore has prior convictions for sexual assault from 2003 and 2014.

The judge placed the defendant on probation for four years and imposed and stayed the maximum sentence: ten years in prison consisting of five years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision. If Elmore’s probation is revoked, the stayed prison sentence will go into effect.

This investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team at DOJ. Victim services were provided by the Jackson County Victim Witness Office. The case was prosecuted by DOJ Assistant Attorney General Noel A. Lawrence and Assistant District Attorney Emily E. Hynek of the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

The criminal complaint is available upon request.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

COVID-19 mutation discovered in Wisconsin for the second time
Second COVID-19 variant found in Wisconsin
Second COVID-19 variant found in Wisconsin
Second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Senate agrees to hear Trump case, graphic video opens trial
Community groups raise $70,000 to add on to, restore Pheasant Branch Conservatory