Advertisement

SSM Health has administered over 50,700 COVID-19 shots

The health system noted that they have expanded access to vaccines to 18 sites for community members.
SSM Health
SSM Health(SSM Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health has put more than 50,700 COVID-19 shots in arms as of Tuesday morning.

The health system noted that they have expanded access to vaccines to 18 sites for community members, according to a news release.

Here is the list of cities with vaccination sites:

  • Baraboo- 2
  • Fon du Lac- 2
  • Janesville- 2
  • Madison- 5
  • Monroe- 2
  • Ripon- 2
  • Sun Prairie- 1
  • Waupun- 2.

Officials said they are still vaccinating people ages 65 and older, health care employees and essential frontline workers such as police and fire.

SSM Health has the capacity to administer up to 20,000 doses per week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

Mt. Joy Band to kick off Breese Stevens live concerts
Mt. Joy Band to kick off Breese Stevens live concerts
Mt. Joy Band to kick off Breese Stevens live concerts
Tennyson Assisted Living held their second COVID-19 vaccine clinic today. Resident Paul Matt...
Madison assisted living center residents, staff receive 2nd COVID-19 shot
Released by Sun Prairie Area School District.
SPASD exchange
Westgate Mall in Madison (Source: WMTV)
$250,000 grant will go toward redeveloping Madison’s Westgate Mall site