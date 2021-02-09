SSM Health has administered over 50,700 COVID-19 shots

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health has put more than 50,700 COVID-19 shots in arms as of Tuesday morning.

The health system noted that they have expanded access to vaccines to 18 sites for community members, according to a news release.

Here is the list of cities with vaccination sites:

Baraboo- 2

Fon du Lac- 2

Janesville- 2

Madison- 5

Monroe- 2

Ripon- 2

Sun Prairie- 1

Waupun- 2.

Officials said they are still vaccinating people ages 65 and older, health care employees and essential frontline workers such as police and fire.

SSM Health has the capacity to administer up to 20,000 doses per week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.