UW Health got down to 93 first doses of the COVID-19

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With tens of thousands of people already scheduled to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at UW Health, the number of those doses the hospital has on hand had dwindled into the dozens.

At the beginning of the day Tuesday, the UW Health dashboard showed the hospital was down to its last 93 first doses with more than 22,000 names on still its appointment list. Just a day earlier, the hospital had nearly 1,000 first doses, however all but those final few dozen have since been administered.

The dashboard indicated in the past day, the number of people who have received their first dose rose from approximately 17,400 to 18,315 patients, indicating the decline was because of shots delivered.

In an update, UW Health confirmed to NBC15 News that it received a new shipment Tuesday morning and now have around 2,400 doses.

On Monday, Sr. Medical Director Dr. Matt Anderson indicated the hospital’s ability to deliver more doses was increasing, but it was being hamstrung by supply issues.

Even before the number of doses dipped to double-digits the hospital had indicated it was reaching out to patients who already had an appointment in hopes of rescheduling.

As far as second doses, the situation is a little more stable, the dashboard shows UW Health has 7,631 appointments scheduled and nearly 2,500 doses on hand, which is down from the more than 2,700 doses it had Monday.

However, that still leaves it with an approximate three-to-one ratio between appointments and on-hand doses – as compared to the over 240:1 ratio for first doses.

