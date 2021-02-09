Advertisement

Walgreens, Uber team up to expand COVID vaccine access

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walgreens and Uber are teaming up to bring COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities.

Uber says transportation should not be a barrier to health care.

Together the companies will address that concern, as well as vaccine hesitancy.

“By combining Walgreens deep experience in community care with Uber’s transportation technology and logistics expertise, we will take bold action to address vaccine access and hesitancy among those hit hardest by the pandemic,” said Walgreens President John Standley.

Over the coming months, the two companies will roll out several initiatives as vaccines become more readily available:

  • Free rides to Walgreens stores and off-site vaccine clinics
  • Pre-schedule rides when a vaccine appointment is made
  • New educational program with the National Urban League to address vaccine hesitancy

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack; local man arrested
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
US vaccine drive complicated by 1st, 2nd dose juggling act
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege
Artistic renderings of the new transplant clinic at University Hospital in Madison.
Local philanthropist donates $10 million toward University Hospital transplant clinic
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US officials: pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash