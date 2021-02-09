Weather Word of the Week: FRIGID

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather word of the week is F-R-I-G-I-D. The recent cold snap is far from over. In fact, there could be another Arctic blast this weekend into early next week before temperatures start to warm back up again. ALERT DAYS are in the forecast through early next week because of subzero temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills. Dangerous wind chills will be possible at times, especially this weekend. If you can, try to limit your time outside this week and weekend, especially during the early mornings when temperatures and wind chills will be the coldest.

The coldest temperatures so far this winter were recorded across southcentral Wisconsin Tuesday morning. Madison officially dropped to -18 degrees Tuesday morning. This isn’t quite record cold, though. The record cold temperature February 9 is -28 degrees (1899).

Low Temperatures Tuesday Morning (WMTV NBC15)

Don’t let the sunshine fool you Tuesday afternoon! It is going to be very cold. High temperatures will only range from 5 - 10 degrees. The forecast high for Madison is 8 degrees. A west wind at 5 mph will likely keep wind chills subzero throughout day.

High Temperatures - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

For the 5th night in a row, temperatures will drop below zero across the area. Low temperatures will range from -10 to -5 degrees. Wind chills could be as low as -15 degrees. Make sure to bundle up and cover as much as exposed skin as possible. Clouds will slowly increase overnight into Wednesday morning.

Wind Chills Forecast - Wednesday 6AM (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be a partly to mostly cloudy and cold. High temperatures will only be near 10 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 30 degrees. Wind chills will still be on either side of 0 degrees.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

The cold will start around for Thursday and Friday. Expect high temperatures to be in the single digits and overnight lows to be subzero. We could add a little snow to the cold late Thursday - Friday morning. A round of light snow is likely Thursday evening through Friday morning. Minor accumulations and travel impacts will be possible. Right now, it looks like snowfall accumulations will range from a dusting to 2″ for most of the area.

Snow Likely - Thursday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Another push of Arctic air will be possible this weekend through early next week. Low temperatures will drop to around 10 degrees below zero Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night. Dangerously cold wind chills will be possible this weekend as well. There will also be a slight chance of snow on Saturday.

Forecast Map - Another push of Arctic air this weekend - early next week (WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.