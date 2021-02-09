Advertisement

Wind Chill Advisory Into Tuesday Morning

Frostbite and hypothermia threat
Wind Chill Advisory in place Monday night.
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -No end in sight to the Arctic invasion as we brace for another below zero night. With clear skies working in, we can expect overnight lows to dip into the double digits below zero. Fortunately, winds will be on the lighter side. Still, with temperatures well below zero even a slight wind will drop wind chill values as low as 25 degrees below zero.

Overnight lows will dip into the double digits below zero.
It is a reminder to dress appropriately as you head out the door Tuesday morning. Even if making a short trip by car, have the necessary cold weather gear should a worst case scenario happen. Remember, in temperatures this cold hypothermia and frostbite remain a real concern and can occur in a relatively short amount of time.

With the cold weather lingering, impacts will continue to build and be a threat into the weekend and beyond.

