Wis. financial literacy council expands membership

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Evers signed an executive order Monday to increase the number of members on a committee in order to expand on financial inclusion methods and capability for Wisconsinites.

Executive Order #106 renames the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy to the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability, according to a news release.

This order will increase the Council membership from 25 to 35 people. Gov. Evers explained that the Council will provide resources for Wisconsinites to save for retirement, put money into education and other financial investments.

“By working together, we can help ensure every Wisconsinite has access to affordable and timely financial products and services to manage their daily lives and plan for everything from unexpected emergencies to long-term goals,” he said.

The Council will also discuss how systemic racism can create barriers in health and retirement security for Wisconsinites, as well as providing financial literacy tools to employers to give their employees.

Wisconsin First Lady Kathy Evers will also serve as an ambassador for promoting the Council’s mission, the governor added.

Here are the members of the committee:

Chair: Wendy Baumann, President & Chief Visionary Officer, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC)

Co-Vice Chair: Kathy Blumenfeld, Secretary, Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions

Co-Vice Chair: Mark Afable, Commissioner, Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance

Designee: Rebecca Rebholz, Administrator for the Division of Market Regulation & Enforcement, Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance

Constance Alberts, Bank On Greater Milwaukee Program Manager, Urban Economic Development Association of Wisconsin, Inc.

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes

Eric Bernal, Senior Vice President, Wealth Portfolio Manager, Johnson Financial Group

Mary Breunig, Business, Marketing, and Information Technology Teacher, Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District

Lori Burgess, Assistant Director of Operations, Fond du Lac Public Library

Brenda Campbell, President & Chief Executive Officer, SecureFutures

Sarah Campbell, Business and Information Technology Teacher, Wisconsin Dells School District

Rashad Cobb, Community Engagement Program Officer, Green Bay Boys and Girls Club

Kara Coleman, Assistant Professor of Business Administration, Mount Mary University

J. Michael Collins, PhD, Professor and Director for the Center for Financial Security, Department of Consumer Science, School of Human Ecology, UW-Madison

Jeremiah DeGollon, Solutions Advisor, Center for Professional & Executive Development, Fluno Center, Wisconsin School of Business

State Senator Janis A. Ringhand (D-Evansville), Wisconsin State Senate

State Senator Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield), Wisconsin State Senate

State Representative Dora Drake (D-Milwaukee), Wisconsin State Assembly

State Representative Cindi Duchow (R-Town of Delafield), Wisconsin State Assembly

Jason Fields, President & Chief Executive Officer, Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP)

Amanda Gasper, Senior Student Service Coordinator, Financial Aid Office, UW-La Crosse

Jennifer Glovacki, Vice President of Member Guidance and Support, Thrivent Financial

Tammy Hofstede, President & Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants

Brett Lindquist, Vice President of Strategic Communications, Ascendium Education Group

Andrea Marquardt Finck, Vice President of Community Relations, Old National Bank

Jennifer McHugh, Vice President of Community Engagement, Royal Credit Union

Scott Niederjohn, Ph.D., Senior Vice President for Cooperative Education & Economic Development, Charlotte & Walter Kohler Professor of Economics, Director of Graduate Business Programs, Lakeland University

Fern Orie, Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Native Loan Fund

Rose Oswald-Poels, President & Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Bankers Association

Pablo Sanchez, Vice President of Community Engagement, Park Bank

Carolyn Stanford Taylor, State Superintendent, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction

Designee: Sheila Briggs, Assistant State Superintendent, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction

Irene Strohbeen, Owner, Irene Strohbeen and Associates, LLC

May yer Thao, Assistant Deputy Director, Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA)

Brett Thompson, President & Chief Executive Officer, The Wisconsin Credit Union League

Nehomah Thundercloud, Executive Director, Ho-Chunk Nation Education Department

Yee Leng Xiong, Executive Director, Hmong American Center, Inc.

