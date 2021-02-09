Advertisement

Wis. seven-day average COVID-19 cases drops below 1,000 for first time in 5 months

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has dipped below 1,000 for the first time since Sept. 9, 2020, the the state’s top health officials noted Tuesday.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows that 681 new cases were confirmed positive Tuesday, dropping the rolling average down to 970.

The seven-day average has been on the decline since Jan. 11 in the Badger State. The department did note that the number of new hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb.

DHS reported 102 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in their latest update, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 572. There are currently 134 patients in the ICU. There were also 39 deaths confirmed.

Gov. Tony Evers said during a news conference Tuesday that despite tens of thousands of people being vaccinated in Wisconsin each day, there were more than 7,900 positive cases of the virus recorded in the first eight days of February.

“Those numbers are in stark contrast to where we were only a few months ago, but they are still dangerously high, “Gov. Evers said.

The DHS’s preliminary data indicates that 174,215 people have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning they have completed their COVID-19 series. More than 793,000 doses have been given out in all.

DHS also noted that 17,128 doses of the shot were administered Monday.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk reminded Wisconsinites that the more people receive the vaccine, the more effective it will be at fighting off this disease.

