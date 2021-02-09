Advertisement

Wisconsin man gets 25 years in prison for Iowa sex crime

Caleb Durr had originally faced four felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse of a child.
(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Wisconsin man who pleaded guilty last year in Iowa to one count of sexual exploitation of a child has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 20-year-old Caleb Durr, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

There is no parole in the federal system. Prosecutors say Durr used a cellphone in 2019 to make sexually explicit images of an 8-year-old girl in Dubuque. Durr was also accused of having sexual contact with another girl under 10.

Durr had originally faced four felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse of a child before he entered his guilty plea in August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
Walgreens offers vaccines to eligible groups in Wisconsin

Latest News

Arctic chill far from over - More ALERT DAYS in the forecast
Gov. Evers proposes creating $500 caregiver tax credit
In this booking photo provided by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in...
Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist pleads guilty to vaccine tampering
An overturned semi closes I-43 outside of Beloit.
Crash closes I-43 outside of Beloit