With Iowa mitigations lifted, many bars and restaurants keep restrictions in place

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that she would be lifting all COVID-based restrictions statewide for Iowa businesses beginning February 7.

The decision, coming across as a sign of optimism for some small business owners and confusion for others.

“I think we were surprised by that mainly because we felt like the mitigations efforts that were in place were working pretty well,” Armored Gardens co-owner Dan Bush said.

“Complete relief, I think it’s vital that at some point we have to move forward from this,” Me & Billy owner Bill Collins said.

Both restaurants though, still keeping their tables socially distanced, keeping capacity reduced, and enforcing masks to be worn when possible.

“We strongly encourage our customers to wear masks when they’re not seated, however, we plan on doing it as a staff for at least the next several months,” Bush said, “We actually renovated our entire space once COVID happened, we used to have a big open concept and we put up dividers at the booths and really changed up our entire interior because of COVID.”

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to keep our customers happy, keep our customers safe, that’s the most important thing,” Collins said.

Both owners feeling reassured they’re doing the right thing, as many bars and restaurants are keeping previous mitigations in place.

“It’s...a relief that not everyone’s just going to go full bore,” Collins said, “I think it’s wise to take this in small steps.”

Both men hoping to see a better Summer and Fall as Covid cases have declined nationwide in the new year and as vaccine rollout continues.

“The momentum for us seems to be going in the right direction and so we’re really optimistic about this Summer and we know that once COVID is behind us that people are going to be really excited to go out and socialize again so we think the future’s bright,” Bush said.

“The vaccination is a big part of it we’re excited that people are starting to get vaccinated more and more throughout the Quad Cities,” Collins said.

“I think the hope is that the vast majority of the public decides to get vaccinated, I think that for every person that doesn’t get vaccinated I think is going to delay our return to some sort of normal,” Bush said.

However, according to the CDC, Iowa ranks 47th among states for 1+ shots administered per 100k.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.