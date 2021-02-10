2 people in Dane Co. home at time of burglary

TOWN OF BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were home early Wednesday morning when someone broke into a town of Blooming Grove home and stole several items.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a burglary-in-progress shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Bruns Ave.

Investigators determined multiple suspects forced their way into the house and stole several items. The Sheriff’s Office did not say what was taken.

The two people inside the house at the time, the homeowner and a guest, were not hurt.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a dark-colored SUV leaving the area, prior to the deputies’ arrival.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call its tip line at 608-284-6900 or to leave a tip on its website.

