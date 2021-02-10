ARCTIC OUTBREAK - Adding snow to the bitterly cold

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Arctic outbreak is far from over! ALERT DAYS are in the forecast through early next week because of subzero temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills. Dangerously cold wind chills will be possible at times, especially this weekend through early next week. We are also going to add snow to the bitterly cold. Our next round of snow will arrive late Thursday into Thursday. More snow will possible over the weekend and early next week too.

Forecast Low Wind Chills (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday afternoon will be cloudy and cold. High temperatures will be only be near 10 degrees. With a northwest wind at 5-10 mph, wind chills will only warm to 0 degrees. There will be a chance of snow flurries. However, the air is very dry. The snow will look much more impressive on radar. Most of the snow that is falling from the clouds probably won’t make it to the ground.

Temperatures will drop below zero for the 6th night in a row tonight. Low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning will range from the -15 to -5 degrees. The forecast low for Madison is -6 degrees. A north wind at 5-10 mph will make it feel even colder. Wind chills could be as low as -20 degrees. Make sure to bundle up and limit your time outside Thursday morning. When wind chills approach -20 degrees, frostbite could develop on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The clouds from Wednesday will break up a little overnight.

Forecast Wind Chills - Thursday 6AM (WMTV NBC15)

Thursday will be another bitterly cold day. High temperatures will only be near 10 degrees. Wind chills will only warm to -5 degrees. In addition to the cold, snow will be likely Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Widespread snowfall totals Thursday through Thursday night will only be between a trace and 2″. With the cold air in place, the type of snow that will fall will be light and fluffy. Even though this isn’t going to be a big snowstorm, the snow could still impact the afternoon and evening commute on Thursday.

Thursday's Planner - Cold and snowy (WMTV NBC15)

Snowfall Forecast Thursday - Thursday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Most of the falling snow will gone by Friday morning. Friday morning probably won’t be as cold as the last several mornings. Temperatures will only drop a couple of degrees below zero. A northwest wind at 5-10 mph will put wind chills well below zero, though. Wind chills could be as low as -15 degrees. Highs on Friday will only be near 10 degrees.

One final surge of Arctic air will arrive this weekend. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will likely be the coldest days out of the next 7. Wind chills could be as low as -30 degrees Sunday and Monday morning. There will also be a chance of snow on Saturday. More snowfall accumulations will be possible.

Forecast Map - Arctic Outbreak (WMTV NBC15)

There may be some light at the end of the Arctic tunnel. Even though it’s still going to be cold, temperatures will finally start to rebound towards the middle of next week. We’ll also have to keep a close eye on a winter storm that could bring more snow to the area towards the middle of the week.

