Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Continue Into Next Week

Accumulating Snow is likely late Thursday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic high pressure continues to dominate the weather around here. After today, high temperatures will be in the single digits through the rest of this week; low temperatures will be below zero, without exception for the rest of this week. NBC15 meteorologists have posted First Alert Weather days due to cold conditions each of the next seven days.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for central and northern parts of the state for this morning. Temperatures are a bit warmer compared to yesterday morning in southern Wisconsin and there is very little wind. There are currently no advisories in place for southern Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for central and northern Wisconsin until 11:00 am.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for central and northern Wisconsin until 11:00 am.(wmtv weather)

Temperatures will be dropping off through the rest of this week with highs in the single digits and lows by the weekend back to double-digits below zero. Valentines Day (Sunday) will be the coldest day over the next week or so with a high around 2 degrees and lows 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

We also have a chance of snow which will come into play on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Accumulation in most spot will be an inch or less.

These are the forecast accumulations through 5:30 Friday morning. Most spots will see an inch...
These are the forecast accumulations through 5:30 Friday morning. Most spots will see an inch or under.(wmtv weather)

Arctic Air Remains