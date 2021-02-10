Advertisement

Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was traveling through the airport from a possible human trafficking situation in November.

The airline employee and public safety officer Tim Gnade found out a teenage girl was traveling to meet up with a man she met online but had never seen in person. The officer suspected this might be a human trafficking situation and stopped her from traveling.

The officer attended an airport training session about identifying human trafficking just 10 days before this.

Last month, Gnade and the airline employee received the airport’s F.A.C.E.S. Award. This goes to employees who represent the airport’s core values Fiscal responsibility, Accountability, Customer Service, Environmental Stewardship, and Safety and Security.

