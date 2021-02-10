Advertisement

Evers renewing call for Medicaid expansion opposed by GOP

Gov. Tony Evers video message announcing new public health emergency and face mask orders
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers will try again to expand Medicaid coverage in Wisconsin.

The Democrat announced Wednesday that his state budget proposal will also include more than $150 million in other health initiatives, including bolstering student mental health support, addressing the opioid crisis and increasing telehealth accessibility.

Evers previously called for expanding Medicaid in his 2019 budget, which the Republican-controlled Legislature rejected. It will likely face the same fate this year. Evers submits his two-year budget plan to the Legislature on Tuesday.

He has been releasing parts of it in advance, including legalizing medical and recreational marijuana and creating a $500 caregiver income tax credit.

