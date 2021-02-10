Fitchburg Family Pharmacy continues rolling out second vaccine doses

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Independent pharmacies are one of many vaccinators in Dane County helping with the COVID-19 vaccine roll out. Fitchburg Family Pharmacy is working to administer 300 shots a week, including both first and second doses.

Pharmacist Pamela McAllister pulled up Tuesday morning to the pharmacy to get her second dose of the vaccine.

“It feels like freedom you know, like somebody’s letting me out of a cage,” McAllister described.

She explained things will not feel normal yet, but being vaccinated makes her feel a little less anxious.

“My husband has an underlying health condition so, I’ve had to be really careful,” she explained.

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy owner Thad Schumacher said working with the COVID-19 vaccine has been a learning process, but overall, the roll out is going smoothly.

“It’s a lot of workload that’s been brought into the pharmacy,” Schumacher said, but added he feels his staff is getting more efficient.

Schumacher did say the pharmacy had not received any first doses for the week of February 8, so they had to reschedule some of their appointments.

“I think that as we move forward, I think the vaccine is going to be more plentiful,” Schumacher said.

The pharmacy is administering curbside vaccines by appointment, so people do not have to leave the car. The process is similar to how they have run COVID-19 testing, so Schumacher said they were able to build on that process to keep the vaccine roll out fairly organized.

“It was important that we didn’t have a line of people, either in the store waiting or outside the store waiting, without the potential of the vaccine,” he said.

Schumacher said he knows people are anxious.

“It’s the constant phone calls, the just hundreds of emails a day asking questions about the vaccine, and it’s just people want to know more information,” he said.

He said he is just asking people to be patient.

“The vaccinators out there are going to vaccinate until there are no more people to vaccinate, we will eventually get everybody taken care of,” Schumacher said.

For people like McAllister, the vaccine was well worth the wait. She said she feels like she can now spend time more family members, including her daughter who she has only seen once in the last year.

“I really would like to go out there and visit, and this sort of lets me do that and be significantly safer,” McAllister explained.

