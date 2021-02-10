Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Wis. fire inspector who died of COVID-19

(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff on Friday in honor of a Wisconsin fire inspector who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Fire Inspector David Jerald Tomlinson died on Dec. 6 after serving as a volunteer firefighter for 31 years of the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department, according to a news release, and most recently a fire inspector.

Gov. Tony Evers noted that Tomlinson had also worked for U.S. Postal Service in his community for 32 years and was involved in local youth sports.

“We are thankful for his years of service, and our thoughts are with Fire Inspector Tomlinson’s family, friends, and the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department,” said Gov. Evers.

The governor signed Executive Order #107 to fly at half-staff from sunrise Friday to sunset. There will be a private family service to honor Tomlinson on Friday as well, Evers added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Walgreens offers vaccines to eligible groups in Wisconsin

Latest News

A post medical person receives a COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 26, 2021, at the Fort McCoy Health...
Fort McCoy military personnel, first responders receive COVID-19 vaccine
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP
2 people in Dane Co. home at time of burglary