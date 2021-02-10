Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Wis. fire inspector who died of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff on Friday in honor of a Wisconsin fire inspector who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Fire Inspector David Jerald Tomlinson died on Dec. 6 after serving as a volunteer firefighter for 31 years of the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department, according to a news release, and most recently a fire inspector.

Gov. Tony Evers noted that Tomlinson had also worked for U.S. Postal Service in his community for 32 years and was involved in local youth sports.

“We are thankful for his years of service, and our thoughts are with Fire Inspector Tomlinson’s family, friends, and the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department,” said Gov. Evers.

The governor signed Executive Order #107 to fly at half-staff from sunrise Friday to sunset. There will be a private family service to honor Tomlinson on Friday as well, Evers added.

