Fort McCoy military personnel, first responders receive COVID-19 vaccine

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Eligible military members and first responders have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at Fort McCoy, the army installation announced Wednesday.

Fort McCoy began vaccinations on Jan. 26 for 10 people, including medical staff, garrison leadership and frontline workers, according to a news release.

First responders, including police and firefighters of the Directorate of Emergency Services were vaccinated on Jan. 28 and 29, and the installation says that other people have continued to be vaccinated into early February.

Fort McCoy noted that their first vaccine recipient was registered nurse Erica Miller of their Occupational Health Clinic, who then administered doses to other people.

Training and most other activities restarted at Fort McCoy on July 7, 2020, and officials said they will continue to build on protective measures already in place now that the vaccines have arrived.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.