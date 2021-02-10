Advertisement

Fort McCoy military personnel, first responders receive COVID-19 vaccine

A post medical person receives a COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 26, 2021, at the Fort McCoy Health...
A post medical person receives a COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 26, 2021, at the Fort McCoy Health Clinic during the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several people received the vaccine at the post Jan. 26. The effort was the beginning of many rounds of vaccinations at the installation. The COVID-19 vaccine is now available due in large part to the Department of Defense effort for Operation Warp Speed to get vaccines to the American people. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)(Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Eligible military members and first responders have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at Fort McCoy, the army installation announced Wednesday.

Fort McCoy began vaccinations on Jan. 26 for 10 people, including medical staff, garrison leadership and frontline workers, according to a news release.

First responders, including police and firefighters of the Directorate of Emergency Services were vaccinated on Jan. 28 and 29, and the installation says that other people have continued to be vaccinated into early February.

Fort McCoy noted that their first vaccine recipient was registered nurse Erica Miller of their Occupational Health Clinic, who then administered doses to other people.

Training and most other activities restarted at Fort McCoy on July 7, 2020, and officials said they will continue to build on protective measures already in place now that the vaccines have arrived.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Walgreens offers vaccines to eligible groups in Wisconsin

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Wis. fire inspector who died of COVID-19
2 people in Dane Co. home at time of burglary