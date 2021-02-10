Madison assisted living center residents, staff receive 2nd COVID-19 shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Employees and residents of a Madison assisted living center received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, and are now hopeful that visitors may be able to come back to the facility.

The Tennyson Assisted Living Center noted that COVID-19 has taken a toll on the mental and emotional health of their residents.

According to a news release, the residents and staff were excited to get their second shots, which are expected to help increase the possibility of having guests inside the center again.

Resident Paul Matt said he has not been able to see his wife in-person for the past few months due to visitation precautions.

“I wanted to get the shot so my wife can see me more and come to my room for a visit,” Matt said.

BAKA Enterprises, the management company for Tennyson, has created an Essential Visitor visitation policy to allow two family members to come and visit their loved ones. They expect to roll out this policy two weeks after both doses have been administered to residents and workers.

