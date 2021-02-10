Advertisement

Madison assisted living center residents, staff receive 2nd COVID-19 shot

Tennyson Assisted Living held their second COVID-19 vaccine clinic today. Resident Paul Matt...
Tennyson Assisted Living held their second COVID-19 vaccine clinic today. Resident Paul Matt said he is hoping getting the second shot means seeing his wife again in-person.(TENNYSON ASSISTED LIVING | BAKA Enterprises Inc.)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Employees and residents of a Madison assisted living center received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, and are now hopeful that visitors may be able to come back to the facility.

The Tennyson Assisted Living Center noted that COVID-19 has taken a toll on the mental and emotional health of their residents.

According to a news release, the residents and staff were excited to get their second shots, which are expected to help increase the possibility of having guests inside the center again.

Resident Paul Matt said he has not been able to see his wife in-person for the past few months due to visitation precautions.

“I wanted to get the shot so my wife can see me more and come to my room for a visit,” Matt said.

BAKA Enterprises, the management company for Tennyson, has created an Essential Visitor visitation policy to allow two family members to come and visit their loved ones. They expect to roll out this policy two weeks after both doses have been administered to residents and workers.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

Mt. Joy Band to kick off Breese Stevens live concerts
Mt. Joy Band to kick off Breese Stevens live concerts
Mt. Joy Band to kick off Breese Stevens live concerts
Released by Sun Prairie Area School District.
SPASD exchange
Westgate Mall in Madison (Source: WMTV)
$250,000 grant will go toward redeveloping Madison’s Westgate Mall site