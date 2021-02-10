Madison makes top 5 in list of America’s sweetest cities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison ranks number 5 for sweetest spots in the country—thanks to candy purchases leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Madisonians’ sweet tooth has shot candy sales up 79 percent. Just above Madison ranks another Wisconsin city: Milwaukee.

The sweetest of them all is Florida’s Miami-Fort Lauderdale, according to Coupons.com, as their candy sales have soared 104 percent leading up to the romantic holiday.

AMERICA’S TOP 10 SWEETEST CITIES

Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL El Paso, TX West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce, FL Milwaukee, WI Madison, WI Houston, TX Fort Myers-Naples, FL Tucson, AZ New York, NY San Antonio, TX

AMERICA’S LEAST SWEET CITIES

Minot, ND Alpena, MI Idaho Falls, ID

