Madison makes top 5 in list of America’s sweetest cities

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison ranks number 5 for sweetest spots in the country—thanks to candy purchases leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Madisonians’ sweet tooth has shot candy sales up 79 percent. Just above Madison ranks another Wisconsin city: Milwaukee.

The sweetest of them all is Florida’s Miami-Fort Lauderdale, according to Coupons.com, as their candy sales have soared 104 percent leading up to the romantic holiday.

AMERICA’S TOP 10 SWEETEST CITIES

  1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL
  2. El Paso, TX
  3. West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce, FL
  4. Milwaukee, WI
  5. Madison, WI
  6. Houston, TX
  7. Fort Myers-Naples, FL
  8. Tucson, AZ
  9. New York, NY
  10. San Antonio, TX
AMERICA’S LEAST SWEET CITIES
  1. Minot, ND
  2. Alpena, MI
  3. Idaho Falls, ID

