Advertisement

Madison schools to resume in-person classes for younger students next month

The referendum would allow the Madison School Board to collect up to $33 million in additional...
The referendum would allow the Madison School Board to collect up to $33 million in additional property taxes.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District unveiled a schedule Wednesday morning for its youngest students to start returning to in-person learning. According to the district, kindergartners will head back to the classroom on March 9, with first and second-graders joining them the next week and 4K students the week after that.

  • Kindergarten (March 9th);
  • Grades 1-2 (March 16th);
  • 4K (March 23rd)

In revealing the schedule, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins notes when the students come back, it will have been nearly a year since they were last inside a schoolhouse.

“As a school community, we have come a long way, and remain committed to providing the safest learning spaces possible by continuing to adhere to our safety protocols; and implementing multiple layers of prevention and mitigation measures specifically developed to keep students and staff safe,” he expllained.

The district also plans to move its virtual asynchronous days, which had been held on Wednesdays, to Monday for all K-12 students starting March 8, a day before kindergartners are set to return.

The plan for older students has not been set yet and the district says it will make a determination for them at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Walgreens offers vaccines to eligible groups in Wisconsin

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
FILE - In this April 7, 2020 file photo, voters masked against coronavirus line up for...
WI Supreme Court asked to block mask order Evers issued last week
Wisconsin retirement ‘crisis’ target of new recommendations
police lights
Man who killed 2 in Wisconsin had long criminal history