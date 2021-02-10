Madison schools to resume in-person classes for younger students next month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District unveiled a schedule Wednesday morning for its youngest students to start returning to in-person learning. According to the district, kindergartners will head back to the classroom on March 9, with first and second-graders joining them the next week and 4K students the week after that.

Kindergarten (March 9th);

Grades 1-2 (March 16th);

4K (March 23rd)

In revealing the schedule, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins notes when the students come back, it will have been nearly a year since they were last inside a schoolhouse.

“As a school community, we have come a long way, and remain committed to providing the safest learning spaces possible by continuing to adhere to our safety protocols; and implementing multiple layers of prevention and mitigation measures specifically developed to keep students and staff safe,” he expllained.

The district also plans to move its virtual asynchronous days, which had been held on Wednesdays, to Monday for all K-12 students starting March 8, a day before kindergartners are set to return.

The plan for older students has not been set yet and the district says it will make a determination for them at a later date.

