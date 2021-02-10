Advertisement

Mercyhealth forced to reschedule 650 vaccine appointments over zero first dose delivery

(WJRT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth will have to reschedule 650 COVID-19 vaccine appointments after not receiving any first doses of the vaccine this week.

These patients had originally set their appointments for Thursday, but according to a news release, the hospital will need to reach back out to these eligible groups for rescheduling when they receive an adequate vaccine supply.

Mercyhealth explained that they request about 2,000 vaccine doses per week. Director of Pharmacy Don Janczak said that they are hopeful the supply will increase soon.

“We are eager and ready to provide vaccine when we receive supply from the state,” Janczak said.

So far at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville, workers have given out over 12,000 doses of the shot since Dec. 22, 2020. Mercyhealth noted that each day and week brings a different vaccine total depending on the amount they receive from the state.

The hospital asked that patients not call to reshedule or ask when an open appointment will be ready, saying Mercyhealth staff will contact patients who are eligible when the supply is available.

UW Health’s vaccine dashboard showed at the beginning of the day Tuesday that it were down to its last 93 doses with more than 22,000 names still on its appointment list. Later in the day, the hospital system confirmed to NBC15 News that it had received a new shipment Tuesday morning and had around 2,400 doses.

