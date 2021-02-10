More than 1.1 million vaccines allocated to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 1.1 million vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin by the federal government Wednesday.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard notes that the state will receive 1,152,025 shots, up from the previous 986,725 that it was set to receive. The number of vaccine also increased last Wednesday.

DHS reports that 822,910 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 183,758 of which are second doses. These 183,758 Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series. The department also noted that there were 24,588 doses administered Tuesday.

The number of people ages 65 or older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine have continued to climb Wednesday, now meeting 37% of the total population of that age group. People ages 35-44 and 55-64 are both nearing 10%, while ages 25-34 and 44-54 have both just surpassed 8%.

About 4% of people ages 18-24 have received at least one shot, while those ages 16-17 are less than 1%.

DHS added 821 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, making it a five-day streak that cases have been reported below 1,000. The seven-day rolling average for new cases has continued to decrease, reaching 919 cases.

The department reported that 69 people were admitted to the hospital Wednesday. There are more than 100 less patients in Wisconsin hospitals this week compared to last week, decreasing from 655 to 525.

The number of patients in the ICU for COVID-19 has also decreased from the previous week, from 158 last week to 133 Wednesday.

The number of available hospital beds in all Wisconsin hospitals has remained stagnant, however, with 80% of beds being full in the Badger State.

DHS also reported that 35 Wisconsinites have died from the virus. Having just surpassed 6,000 total deaths on Friday, that number has risen to 6,129 Wednesday.

