MPD: Man pulls knife on grocery store employee

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 42-year-old Monday after they say he pulled a knife on an employee at Woodman’s.

Police say the incident happened yesterday evening around 5:30 p.m at Woodman’s at 711 S. Gammon Rd. Juan E. Frairie Garcia was allegedly concealing merchandise when a loss prevention officer approached him.

Frairie Garcia then made slashing motions with a folding knife and escaped on foot, according to an incident report. Responding officers found Frairie Garcia running behind a nearby building.

Police ordered Frairie Garcia to drop the knife and then safely arrested him. He was booked into Dane County Jail with tentative charges of disorderly conduct, retail theft, and four counts of bail jumping.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

