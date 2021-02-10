Man who killed 2 in Wisconsin had long criminal history

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — Officials say a man who killed two men in eastern Wisconsin before being fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy had a history of criminal offenses dating back more than a decade.

The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says 30-year-old Nicholas Pingel had recently been released from prison and had struggled with mental health issues.

Pingel was killed Feb. 3 in a shootout in Kewaskum with a Washington County deputy after he fatally shot two residents in separate homes as he searched for another vehicle to steal after crashing a stolen car.

Officials said Pingel’s criminal record included misdemeanor and felony arrests, including for burglaries. He was released from prison in December.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.