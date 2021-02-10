Police identify man killed during altercation in Plover

PLOVER, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death during an altercation in Plover that left four people injured.

Plover police say 28-year-old Zachary Deyo, of Stevens Point, was killed early Monday at a trailer home.

Police say Deyo was not a guest of the residents at the trailer. Police said earlier that another male was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Two other males and a female suffered various injuries. Police say the altercation was an isolated incident. No further information was released Tuesday.

