Report: Bears hire former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine

ESPN reports say Pettine will be the team’s new senior defensive assistant
(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sources say a familiar face to the Green Bay Packers will be on the opposing sideline two times a season.

ESPN reports the Chicago Bears have hired former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine as their new senior defensive assistant, helping the team’s new defensive coordinator, Sean Densai.

As Action 2 News previously first reported, the Packers didn’t renew Pettine’s contract this year when it expired. He had previously been hired in 2018 by Mike McCarthy.

Pettine was released in late January, and the Packers formally announced Joe Barry had been hired as his replacement earlier this week.

RELATED: Packers announce hiring of Joe Barry, promotion of Maurice Drayton

Barry had previously worked with the Detroit Lions, Washington, and the Rams.

In addition, he and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur were on the same coaching staff with the Rams in 2017 under head coach Sean McVay.

