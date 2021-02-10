SILVER ALERT: Waukesha woman last seen in Washington County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 81-year-old woman from Waukesha County.

Patricia Ann Krezinski was last seen at Village Mart Mobil in Jackson, Wi, in Washington County. (Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert)

The Waukesha Police Department says Patricia Ann Krezinski had a dentist appointment scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9 in The City of Waukesha.

Around 7:00 p.m., police say Krezinski left her daughter a voicemail saying she was at the Village Mart Mobil in Jackson, WI, in Washington County, and that she was lost.

Krezinski told her daughter she would be home at 8:00 p.m. but never returned.

She drives a 2014 silver Chevrolet Captiva, with a Wisconsin license plate number of 796-XPB.

Krezinski is described as being as 5′07″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. She is White and has blue eyes and short gray hair.

She used to live in Crivitz, Wisconsin.

If anyone has seen her, they are asked to call the City of Waukesha Police Department at (262) 524-3831.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.