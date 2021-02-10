Snapshot of COVID-19 distribution in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 793,000 vaccines have been distributed in Wisconsin.

To compare what those look like at the local level, Jefferson County Public Health gave NBC15 News a snapshot of COVID-19 doses in their county.

So far in Jefferson County, health officials have administered 11,197, but that only accounts for about 13% of the population.

The County Health Dept. has mostly given COVID-19 doses to essential workers, the rest are those 65 and older.

Epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani says it will be hard to keep those numbers climbing with fewer vaccines being shipped out.

“We requested about 1,000 doses from the stat, we only received 400 in our allocation we planned to have 2-3 days of clinic depending on how many vaccines we were going to receive, unfortunately, because we only received 400, we did have to scale back those clinics and we are only holding a half day of clinics,” Jakvani said.

Out of the 14 counties NBC15 reached out to, seven of them wrote back. All of them have enough staff and resources to put doses in arms, but those health departments say received a fraction of what they request for COVID-19 vaccine supply each week.

Jakvani said the state expects that allocated number to increase over the next few weeks.

