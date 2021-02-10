Stevens Point course awarded 2023 USGA Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Golf Association will return to Stevens Point two years from now for one of the most prestigious tournaments in senior golf.

On Wednesday, the USGA announced SentryWorld has been selected to host the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship. It’s the third time the golf course has hosted a USGA championship, the most recent being in 2019 when the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship was held there.

“In hosting the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in 2019, we set out to earn the right to land other major golf championships and we’re thrilled that we could do just that,” SentryWorld general manager Mike James said. “The U.S. Senior Open is undoubtedly among the most prestigious golf events in the world.”

A public, parkland course, SentryWorld that sits on 200-acres sports complex opened in 1982. It hosted its first USGA championship, the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links final, four years later. The course underwent a major renovation in 2013, the USGA stated.

“When the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship is played here, we’ll again get to show the world what our beautiful course and community have to offer,” Sentry chairman and CEO Pete McPartland added.

It is the second time the Senior Open has come to Wisconsin. In 2007, Brad Bryant scored his only major professional golf win, knocking off Ben Crenshaw at Whistling Straits, in Kohler.

Wisconsin will host one other USGA championship before the Senior Open returns. Next year, the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship will come to Erin Hills and Blue Mound Golf & Country Club, in Erin and Wauwatosa, respectively.

