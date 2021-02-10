Advertisement

Stevens Point course awarded 2023 USGA Senior Open

The tournament will run from June 29-July 2, 2023.
(WTVG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Golf Association will return to Stevens Point two years from now for one of the most prestigious tournaments in senior golf.

On Wednesday, the USGA announced SentryWorld has been selected to host the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship. It’s the third time the golf course has hosted a USGA championship, the most recent being in 2019 when the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship was held there.

“In hosting the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in 2019, we set out to earn the right to land other major golf championships and we’re thrilled that we could do just that,” SentryWorld general manager Mike James said. “The U.S. Senior Open is undoubtedly among the most prestigious golf events in the world.”

A public, parkland course, SentryWorld that sits on 200-acres sports complex opened in 1982. It hosted its first USGA championship, the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links final, four years later. The course underwent a major renovation in 2013, the USGA stated.

“When the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship is played here, we’ll again get to show the world what our beautiful course and community have to offer,” Sentry chairman and CEO Pete McPartland added.

It is the second time the Senior Open has come to Wisconsin. In 2007, Brad Bryant scored his only major professional golf win, knocking off Ben Crenshaw at Whistling Straits, in Kohler.

Wisconsin will host one other USGA championship before the Senior Open returns. Next year, the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship will come to Erin Hills and Blue Mound Golf & Country Club, in Erin and Wauwatosa, respectively.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Walgreens offers vaccines to eligible groups in Wisconsin

Latest News

Tatiana Place runs back on defense after making a shot against Dodgeville
Tuesday night WIAA Sectional games
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann signs with the Brewers
Dr. Robert Anderson of Bellin Titletown
Renowned Green Bay doctor to perform foot surgery on Chiefs’ Mahomes
La Follette graduate, Steve Vollmer took his passion for sports and brand design from college...
Madison native, Buccaneers Creative Director details Super Bowl experience