Advertisement

Sun Prairie’s historic bell tower top to be restored, reinstalled

Renovations underway to Old City Hall in Sun Prairie
Renovations underway to Old City Hall in Sun Prairie(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The historic bell tower on top of Sun Prairie’s City Hall will be restored and reinstalled next week.

According to a news release, the top of the tower was removed after a fire destroyed it decades ago. However, historic restoration of the tower started after the July 2018 explosion in downtown Sun Prairie.

The restored bell tower will be lifted back into place and secured on the base in the morning of Feb. 17.

“We are excited to be nearing the end of this historic project and we are grateful for the support we have received from the Sun Prairie community,” the City noted.

Construction company Findorff rebuilt the top of the bell tower off-site.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Walgreens offers vaccines to eligible groups in Wisconsin

Latest News

Village of Clinton man accused of sexual assaulting two children
Diaper Drive to begin
Community diaper drive gives a necessity to parents in need
Report: Bears hire former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine
Mercyhealth forced to reschedule 650 vaccine appointments over zero first dose delivery