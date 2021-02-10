Sun Prairie’s historic bell tower top to be restored, reinstalled

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The historic bell tower on top of Sun Prairie’s City Hall will be restored and reinstalled next week.

According to a news release, the top of the tower was removed after a fire destroyed it decades ago. However, historic restoration of the tower started after the July 2018 explosion in downtown Sun Prairie.

The restored bell tower will be lifted back into place and secured on the base in the morning of Feb. 17.

“We are excited to be nearing the end of this historic project and we are grateful for the support we have received from the Sun Prairie community,” the City noted.

Construction company Findorff rebuilt the top of the bell tower off-site.

