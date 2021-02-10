Tuesday night WIAA Sectional games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sectional play tipped off in WIAA girl’s high school basketball as both Lancaster and Belleville advanced to the next round.

Lancaster defeated Dodgeville 64-60 and will play top-seeded Prairie Du Chien on Friday night while Belleville took down Platteville 61-52 and will face two-seeded New Glarus on Friday as well.

