UW-Madison requires negative COVID-19 test before entering campus buildings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new building access protocol took effect Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It all operates through an app called “Safer Badger”.

The university delayed the initial roll out of the system to work out some kinks in the process.

However, as of Wednesday, UW-Madison students must prove they’ve tested negative and are following the school’s health guidelines before heading into any campus building.

“They have been getting us ready the last couple of weeks by making us pull up the app,” UW-Madison Undergraduate Student Anna St. Martin said.

The mandatory component of the app is called “Badger Badge.”

“I like the idea behind it to ensure safety,” UW-Madison Undergraduate Student Dineo Lyle said.

All students and faculty must show shows their virtual badge to enter buildings. It is proof undergraduates tested negative for COVID-19 within the last four days; for graduate students and staff, it’s every eight days.

“We use it when we go to the gym or to Gordon [Commons Dining Hall], really to get into any building on campus,” St. Martin said.

A green check means “go”. If the badge shows a red “X” that means health and safety rules haven’t been met. That person is not allowed in.

“I think it gives you a sense of safety, knowing you have to follow the protocol and that you can’t get into the building if it doesn’t work,” Lyle said.

UW-Madison said the testing efforts are happening around-the-clock.

“We now have them open 7 days a week, open in the morning, evening, we’re trying to make testing as easy as possible so it’s easier for people to stay in compliance,” UW-Madison Spokesperson Meredith McGlone said.

McGlone said the university now operates 14 testing sites.

“The vast majority of results are coming back within 24 hours, and at the point that your negative result comes back, your badge turns green again,” McGlone said.

This semester the UW-Madison campus does around 4,700 tests per day. That’s more than three times the number of tests they did in one-week last semester.

“I’m just taking it day by day and doing my part as much as I can,” Lyle said.

They’re taking it one green light at a time and working together to stop the spread.

“I really think that the badge will help us control the spread and hopefully makes for fewer restrictions in the future,” St. Martin said.

Some students tell NBC15 the app takes longer to load at times, creating lines. McGlone said that has to do with the quality of internet connection, and recommends students load up their badge before arriving at the building to keep things moving.

