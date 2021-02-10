Advertisement

Village of Clinton man accused of sexual assaulting two children

(AP Images)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Village of Clinton man faces a pair of child sex allegation connected to incidents that happened twenty years ago or more.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Ronald E. Torkilson was arrested following an investigation that began in late December after authorities learned of multiple incidents that happened in or around the village between 1997 and 2001.

The 46-year-old Torkilson was booked into the Rock Co. jail on two counts of sexual assault of a child. His next court date is slated for March 16.

The sheriff’s office added its investigation is still ongoing. It did not indicate the nature of the allegations.

