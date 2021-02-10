Advertisement

WI Supreme Court asked to block mask order Evers issued last week

FILE - In this April 7, 2020 file photo, voters masked against coronavirus line up for...
FILE - In this April 7, 2020 file photo, voters masked against coronavirus line up for Wisconsin's primary election in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Morry Gash File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new legal challenge to Gov. Tony Evers’ latest mask mandate is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The challenge was filed less than a week after the Legislature struck down a previous order and the Democratic governor quickly issued a new one.

Prominent Republican donor Jere Fabick asked the court late Tuesday to issue a temporary injunction to block the mask order that Evers issued on Feb. 4. Evers issued the order just after the GOP-controlled Legislature voted to repeal an earlier mask mandate.

Fabick’s lawsuit challenging Evers’ authority to issue multiple emergency orders remains before the Supreme Court, which heard arguments in November but has yet to issue a ruling.

