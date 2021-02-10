Advertisement

Wisconsin retirement ‘crisis’ target of new recommendations

The retirement task force released its recommendations Wednesday.
(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan task force that examined a looming retirement savings crisis in Wisconsin is recommending a series of steps to improve the outlook, including creation of first-of-its kind savings accounts for every child in the state.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski chaired the group and says bills to implement its recommendations will be coming soon. Other recommendations include creating incentives for employers to create retirement accounts employees would automatically be enrolled in.

The group also calls for creating a state-facilitated, privately managed IRA program called WisconsinSaves.

